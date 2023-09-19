Tuesday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (82-68) taking on the Boston Red Sox (75-76) at 8:05 PM ET (on September 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Rangers will look to Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) versus the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (5-9).

Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 2-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (48.7%) in those games.

This season, Boston has come away with a win eight times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Boston is No. 8 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (740 total runs).

The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule