At +10000, the New England Patriots are No. 25 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 20.

Watch the Patriots this season on Fubo!

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New England Betting Insights

New England went 7-8-1 ATS last season.

Patriots games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

New England averaged 314.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 26th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked eighth, allowing 322 yards per contest.

The Patriots went 4-4 at home last year and 4-5 on the road.

When underdogs, New England had only one victory (1-7) versus its 7-1 record as the favored team.

In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Patriots Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

In addition, Stevenson had 69 catches for 421 yards and one touchdown.

In 14 games, Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

Also, Jones ran for 102 yards and one TD.

On the ground with the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott scored 12 touchdowns a season ago and picked up 876 yards (58.4 per game).

In 16 games played for the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

As a key defensive contributor, Matthew Judon amassed 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, and 15.5 sacks in 16 games last year.

Bet on Patriots to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +800 2 September 17 Dolphins L 24-17 +1300 3 September 24 @ Jets - +6600 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +750 5 October 8 Saints - +2800 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +10000 7 October 22 Bills - +1000 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +1300 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +8000 13 December 3 Chargers - +3000 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +4000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +12500 17 December 31 @ Bills - +1000 18 January 7 Jets - +6600

Odds are current as of September 20 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.