When the Boston Red Sox (75-77) match up with the Texas Rangers (83-68) at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, September 20 at 2:05 PM ET, Rafael Devers will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

The Rangers are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Red Sox (+110). The contest's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (8-8, 3.87 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (12-9, 3.71 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +110 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the urge to put money on the Red Sox's game against the Rangers but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Red Sox (+110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Red Sox to defeat the Rangers with those odds, and the Red Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.00.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Rafael Devers get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 100 times this season and won 58, or 58%, of those games.

The Rangers have a 44-30 record (winning 59.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 3-3 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 79 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (48.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 24 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Red Sox had a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.