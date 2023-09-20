The Connecticut Sun and the Minnesota Lynx will square off in Game 3 of the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sun vs. Lynx matchup.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Sun vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-5.5) 156.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-5.5) 157.5 -225 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Sun vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Sun have won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.
  • The Lynx have put together a 21-19-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Connecticut has an ATS record of 10-12 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season.
  • When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, Minnesota has an ATS record of 11-9.
  • The Sun and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 22 out of 40 times this season.
  • So far this year, 23 out of the Lynx's 41 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

