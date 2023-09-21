In a Week 3 NFL schedule that has a lot of competitive contests, the New York Giants versus the San Francisco 49ers is a game to catch.

One of the most fun ways to wager on football is via NFL player prop bets. There are props for each of this week's games, and they are featured in this article.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Giants at 49ers

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on September 21

8:15 PM ET on September 21 Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Christian McCaffrey Props: 78.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 30.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

78.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 30.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) Daniel Jones Props: 215.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bet on San Francisco vs. New York player props with BetMGM.

Titans at Browns

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 24

1:00 PM ET on September 24 Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Cleveland vs. Tennessee player props with BetMGM.

Broncos at Dolphins

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 24

1:00 PM ET on September 24 Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Miami vs. Denver player props with BetMGM.

Bills at Commanders

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 24

1:00 PM ET on September 24 Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Josh Allen Props: 263.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bet on Washington vs. Buffalo player props with BetMGM.

Patriots at Jets

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 24

1:00 PM ET on September 24 Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on New York vs. New England player props with BetMGM.

Chargers at Vikings

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 24

1:00 PM ET on September 24 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Minnesota vs. Los Angeles player props with BetMGM.

Texans at Jaguars

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 24

1:00 PM ET on September 24 Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Jacksonville vs. Houston player props with BetMGM.

Falcons at Lions

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 24

1:00 PM ET on September 24 Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Jared Goff Props: 270.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

270.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Bijan Robinson Props: 69.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 23.5 REC YDS (O:-120 | U:-111)

Bet on Detroit vs. Atlanta player props with BetMGM.

Saints at Packers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 24

1:00 PM ET on September 24 Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Green Bay vs. New Orleans player props with BetMGM.

Colts at Ravens

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 24

1:00 PM ET on September 24 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Lamar Jackson Props: 230.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-118) / 45.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-118)

Bet on Baltimore vs. Indianapolis player props with BetMGM.

Panthers at Seahawks

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on September 24

4:05 PM ET on September 24 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Seattle vs. Carolina player props with BetMGM.

Bears at Chiefs

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on September 24

4:25 PM ET on September 24 Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Kansas City vs. Chicago player props with BetMGM.

Cowboys at Cardinals

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on September 24

4:25 PM ET on September 24 Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Arizona vs. Dallas player props with BetMGM.

Steelers at Raiders

Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on September 24

8:20 PM ET on September 24 Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Las Vegas vs. Pittsburgh player props with BetMGM.

Eagles at Buccaneers

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on September 25

7:15 PM ET on September 25 Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Live Stream: ABC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia player props with BetMGM.

Rams at Bengals

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on September 25

8:15 PM ET on September 25 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles player props with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.