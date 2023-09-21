If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Hampden County, Massachusetts, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hampden County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Amherst Regional High School at Holyoke High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21

7:00 PM ET on September 21 Location: Holyoke, MA

Holyoke, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Longmeadow High School at West Springfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: West Springfield, MA

West Springfield, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Westfield High School at Agawam High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Agawam, MA

Agawam, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School at Franklin County Technical High School