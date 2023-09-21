Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hampden County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Hampden County, Massachusetts, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Hampden County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Amherst Regional High School at Holyoke High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Holyoke, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Longmeadow High School at West Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: West Springfield, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westfield High School at Agawam High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Agawam, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School at Franklin County Technical High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Turners Falls, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
