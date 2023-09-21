Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hampshire County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Hampshire County, Massachusetts? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Hampshire County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Amherst Regional High School at Holyoke High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Holyoke, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Northampton High School at Ralph C Mahar Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Orange, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
