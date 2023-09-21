The New England Patriots have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 25th-ranked in the league as of September 21.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

New England Betting Insights

New England covered seven times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Patriots games.

New England put up 314.6 yards per game offensively last year (26th in NFL), and it surrendered 322 yards per game (eighth) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Patriots picked up four wins at home last season and four away.

As underdogs, New England had only one win (1-7) versus its 7-1 record when favored.

The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Patriots Impact Players

Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Stevenson also had 69 catches for 421 yards and one TD.

In 14 games, Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

Also, Jones ran for 102 yards and one TD.

On the ground with the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott scored 12 touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 876 yards (58.4 per game).

In the passing game for the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, catching 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).

In 16 games last year, Matthew Judon collected 15.5 sacks to go with 14.0 TFL and 60 tackles.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +800 2 September 17 Dolphins L 24-17 +1300 3 September 24 @ Jets - +6600 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +750 5 October 8 Saints - +2800 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +10000 7 October 22 Bills - +1000 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +1300 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +8000 13 December 3 Chargers - +3000 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +4000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +12500 17 December 31 @ Bills - +1000 18 January 7 Jets - +6600

