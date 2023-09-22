Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Barnstable County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Barnstable County, Massachusetts? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Barnstable County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Falmouth High School at Medway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Medway, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Bourne, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
