Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Bristol County, Massachusetts this week? We have the information below.

    • Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Oliver Ames High School at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Dighton, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Seekonk High School at Apponequet Regional High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Lakeville, MA
    • Conference: South Coast
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Greater New Bedford RVT High School at Fairhaven High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Fairhaven, MA
    • Conference: South Coast
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Durfee High School at Somerset Berkley Regional High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Somerset, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nipmuc Regional High School at Norton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Norton, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 23
    • Location: Bourne, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Joseph Case High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
    • Location: Franklin, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

