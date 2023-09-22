Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bristol County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Bristol County, Massachusetts this week? We have the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Massachusetts This Week
Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Oliver Ames High School at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Dighton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seekonk High School at Apponequet Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lakeville, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greater New Bedford RVT High School at Fairhaven High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fairhaven, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durfee High School at Somerset Berkley Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Somerset, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nipmuc Regional High School at Norton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Norton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Bourne, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Joseph Case High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Franklin, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.