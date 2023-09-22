Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Essex County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Essex County, Massachusetts? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Essex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Friday
St Bernard's Central Catholic High School at Gloucester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Gloucester, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andover High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lowell, MA
- Conference: Merrimack Valley - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Triton Regional High School at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: South Hamilton, MA
- Conference: Cape Ann - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at Billerica Memorial High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Billerica, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
