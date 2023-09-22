Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Essex County, Massachusetts? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Essex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Friday

St Bernard's Central Catholic High School at Gloucester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Gloucester, MA

Gloucester, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Andover High School at Lowell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Lowell, MA

Lowell, MA Conference: Merrimack Valley - Large

Merrimack Valley - Large How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Triton Regional High School at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23

1:00 PM ET on September 23 Location: South Hamilton, MA

South Hamilton, MA Conference: Cape Ann - Large

Cape Ann - Large How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at Billerica Memorial High School