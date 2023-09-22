Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Franklin County, Massachusetts this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

  • Hampshire County
  • Hampden County

    • Franklin County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Northampton High School at Ralph C Mahar Regional High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Orange, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School at Franklin County Technical High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Turners Falls, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.