The Harvard Crimson should come out on top in their matchup versus the Brown Bears at 7:00 PM on Friday, September 22, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Harvard vs. Brown Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Harvard (-7.2) 56.0 Harvard 32, Brown 24

Harvard Betting Info (2022)

The Crimson won just two games against the spread last season.

The Crimson and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times last season.

Brown Betting Info (2022)

The Bears covered four times in 10 chances against the spread last year.

A total of four of Bears games last year hit the over.

Crimson vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Harvard 45.0 13.0 45.0 13.0 -- -- Brown 29.0 25.0 -- -- 29.0 25.0

