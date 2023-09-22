Ivy League foes meet when the Harvard Crimson (1-0) and the Brown Bears (1-0) play on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Harvard Stadium.

Harvard is putting up 347.0 yards per game on offense (64th in the FCS), and rank 42nd defensively, yielding 312.0 yards allowed per game. On the defensive side of the ball, Brown is bottom-25, allowing 435.0 total yards per game (25th-worst). On the bright side, it is thriving on offense, accumulating 428.0 total yards per contest (18th-best).

Harvard vs. Brown Game Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Allston, Massachusetts

Allston, Massachusetts Venue: Harvard Stadium

Harvard vs. Brown Key Statistics

Harvard Brown 347.0 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.0 (120th) 312.0 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 435.0 (9th) 255.0 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 73.0 (117th) 92.0 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.0 (1st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Harvard Stats Leaders

Charles DePrima leads Harvard with 92 yards (92.0 ypg) on 7-of-18 passing with one touchdown and one interception this season. He also has 113 rushing yards on 10 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Shane McLaughlin has 12 receiving yards (12.0 per game) on one catch, while also racking up 96.0 rush yards per game and one touchdown on the ground.

Tyler Neville has hauled in three catches for 37 yards (37.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Cooper Barkate has put up a 27-yard season so far, reeling in one pass on zero targets.

Brown Stats Leaders

Jake Willcox leads Brown with 355 yards on 36-of-49 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Stockton Owen, has carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards (54.0 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught three passes for 17 yards.

Ian Franzoni has 62 receiving yards (62.0 ypg) on four catches while collecting 31 rushing yards on eight carries.

Wes Rockett leads his team with 121 receiving yards on eight catches with two touchdowns.

Graham Walker's six grabs (on six targets) have netted him 50 yards (50.0 ypg).

