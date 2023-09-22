Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Massachusetts
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston College Eagles versus the Louisville Cardinals is a game to catch for fans of Massachusetts college football on a Week 4 schedule that includes a lot of thrilling contests.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week
Brown Bears at Harvard Crimson
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, September 22
- Venue: Harvard Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Stonehill Skyhawks at Fordham Rams
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Jack Coffey Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Colgate Raiders at Holy Cross Crusaders
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Fitton Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
New Mexico Lobos at UMass Minutemen
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: UMass (-3.5)
Boston College Eagles at Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisville (-14)
Merrimack Warriors at Wagner Seahawks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.