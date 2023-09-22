The Boston College Eagles versus the Louisville Cardinals is a game to catch for fans of Massachusetts college football on a Week 4 schedule that includes a lot of thrilling contests.

College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week

Brown Bears at Harvard Crimson

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Harvard Stadium

Harvard Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Stonehill Skyhawks at Fordham Rams

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Jack Coffey Field

Jack Coffey Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Colgate Raiders at Holy Cross Crusaders

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Fitton Field

Fitton Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

New Mexico Lobos at UMass Minutemen

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: UMass (-3.5)

Boston College Eagles at Louisville Cardinals

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisville (-14)

Merrimack Warriors at Wagner Seahawks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium

Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

