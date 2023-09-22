The Boston College Eagles versus the Louisville Cardinals is a game to catch for fans of Massachusetts college football on a Week 4 schedule that includes a lot of thrilling contests.

College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week

Brown Bears at Harvard Crimson

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, September 22
  • Venue: Harvard Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Stonehill Skyhawks at Fordham Rams

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Jack Coffey Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Colgate Raiders at Holy Cross Crusaders

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Fitton Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

New Mexico Lobos at UMass Minutemen

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: UMass (-3.5)

Boston College Eagles at Louisville Cardinals

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Louisville (-14)

Merrimack Warriors at Wagner Seahawks

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium
  • TV Channel: NEC Front Row

