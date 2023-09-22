Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Middlesex County, Massachusetts this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Friday
TBD at Malden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Malden, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Quincy High School at Malden Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Malden, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South High Community School at Hudson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Hudson, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andover High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lowell, MA
- Conference: Merrimack Valley - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Central Catholic High School at Billerica Memorial High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Billerica, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
