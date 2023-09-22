Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Norfolk County, Massachusetts this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

    • Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Falmouth High School at Medway High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Medway, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Canton High School at Dedham High School

    • Game Time: 6:05 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Dedham, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Blackstone Millville Regional High School at Millis High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Millis, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Medfield High School at Bellingham High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Bellingham, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Franklin High School at Duxbury High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Duxbury, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Quincy High School at Westwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Westwood, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Blue Hills Regional Technical High School at Old Colony Regional Voc Tech High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Rochester, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Joseph Case High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
    • Location: Franklin, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

