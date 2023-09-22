Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Norfolk County, Massachusetts this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Falmouth High School at Medway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Medway, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canton High School at Dedham High School
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Dedham, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blackstone Millville Regional High School at Millis High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Millis, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Medfield High School at Bellingham High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Bellingham, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at Duxbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Duxbury, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Quincy High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Westwood, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blue Hills Regional Technical High School at Old Colony Regional Voc Tech High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Rochester, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Joseph Case High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Franklin, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
