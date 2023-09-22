Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Plymouth County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Plymouth County, Massachusetts and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Seekonk High School at Apponequet Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lakeville, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at Duxbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Duxbury, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blue Hills Regional Technical High School at Old Colony Regional Voc Tech High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Rochester, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
