Friday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (75-78) and the Chicago White Sox (58-95) clashing at Fenway Park (on September 22) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Red Sox.

The probable pitchers are Chris Sale (6-4) for the Red Sox and Touki Toussaint (4-7) for the White Sox.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 66 times and won 34, or 51.5%, of those games.

Boston has entered eight games this season favored by -225 or more and is 5-3 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 749.

The Red Sox's 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.

