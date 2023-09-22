Red Sox vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Friday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (75-78) and the Chicago White Sox (58-95) clashing at Fenway Park (on September 22) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Red Sox.
The probable pitchers are Chris Sale (6-4) for the Red Sox and Touki Toussaint (4-7) for the White Sox.
Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Red Sox 6, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- This season, the Red Sox have been favored 66 times and won 34, or 51.5%, of those games.
- Boston has entered eight games this season favored by -225 or more and is 5-3 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.
- Boston has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 749.
- The Red Sox's 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|@ Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Chris Sale vs Chris Bassitt
|September 17
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Nick Pivetta vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 18
|@ Rangers
|W 4-2
|Kutter Crawford vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 19
|@ Rangers
|L 6-4
|Tanner Houck vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 20
|@ Rangers
|L 15-5
|Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
|September 22
|White Sox
|-
|Chris Sale vs Touki Toussaint
|September 23
|White Sox
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Dylan Cease
|September 24
|White Sox
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Mike Clevinger
|September 26
|Rays
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Aaron Civale
|September 27
|Rays
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Zach Eflin
|September 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Chris Sale vs Dean Kremer
