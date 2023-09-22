Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Worcester County, Massachusetts? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Blackstone Millville Regional High School at Millis High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22

6:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Millis, MA

Millis, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Nipmuc Regional High School at Norton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Norton, MA

Norton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Uxbridge High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Oxford, MA

Oxford, MA Conference: South Worcester County - A

South Worcester County - A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Athol High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Athol, MA

Athol, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

South High Community School at Hudson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Hudson, MA

Hudson, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

St Bernard's Central Catholic High School at Gloucester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Gloucester, MA

Gloucester, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Fitchburg High School at Shepherd Hill Regional High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Dudley, MA

Dudley, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

St John's High School at Shrewsbury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Shrewsbury, MA

Shrewsbury, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Leicester High School at Northbridge High School