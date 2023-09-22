Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Worcester County, Massachusetts? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Blackstone Millville Regional High School at Millis High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Millis, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nipmuc Regional High School at Norton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Norton, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Uxbridge High School at Oxford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Oxford, MA
    • Conference: South Worcester County - A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Athol High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Athol, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South High Community School at Hudson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Hudson, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St Bernard's Central Catholic High School at Gloucester High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Gloucester, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fitchburg High School at Shepherd Hill Regional High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Dudley, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St John's High School at Shrewsbury High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Shrewsbury, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Leicester High School at Northbridge High School

    • Game Time: 12:55 PM ET on September 23
    • Location: Whitinsville, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

