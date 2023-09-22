Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Worcester County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Worcester County, Massachusetts? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Blackstone Millville Regional High School at Millis High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Millis, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nipmuc Regional High School at Norton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Norton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Uxbridge High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Oxford, MA
- Conference: South Worcester County - A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Athol High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Athol, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South High Community School at Hudson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Hudson, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Bernard's Central Catholic High School at Gloucester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Gloucester, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fitchburg High School at Shepherd Hill Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Dudley, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St John's High School at Shrewsbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Shrewsbury, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Leicester High School at Northbridge High School
- Game Time: 12:55 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Whitinsville, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
