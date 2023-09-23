Based on our computer model, the Louisville Cardinals will defeat the Boston College Eagles when the two teams match up at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday, September 23, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Boston College vs. Louisville Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (54.5) Louisville 34, Boston College 21

Week 4 ACC Predictions

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 19.0% chance of a victory for the Eagles.

The Eagles is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least 14-point underdogs this year, Boston College is 1-0 against the spread.

In Eagles three games with a set total, all have hit the over.

Boston College games this year have averaged an over/under of 50.2 points, 4.3 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have an 85.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cardinals have won once against the spread this season.

Louisville is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

One Cardinals game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.

The over/under for this game is 54.5 points, 2.3 more than the average point total for Louisville games this season.

Eagles vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 38.7 16.0 56.0 0.0 -- -- Boston College 28.0 28.7 28.0 28.7 -- --

