The Louisville Cardinals (3-0) and the Boston College Eagles (1-2) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in a clash of ACC opponents.

On the offensive side of the ball, Louisville has been a top-25 unit, ranking ninth-best in the FBS by totaling 528.7 yards per game. The defense ranks 60th (337.0 yards allowed per game). Boston College ranks 70th with 391.3 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 70th with 357.3 total yards given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Boston College vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Boston College vs. Louisville Key Statistics

Boston College Louisville 391.3 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 528.7 (19th) 357.3 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.0 (60th) 166.7 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.7 (4th) 224.7 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.0 (36th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (60th) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (26th)

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has been a dual threat for Boston College this season. He has 644 passing yards (214.7 per game) while completing 59.5% of his passes. He's tossed five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 231 yards (77.0 ypg) on 41 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has run for 166 yards across 42 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Lewis Bond's 175 receiving yards (58.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 receptions on 15 targets with two touchdowns.

Ryan O'Keefe has caught 15 passes and compiled 128 receiving yards (42.7 per game).

Jaden Williams' four receptions (on nine targets) have netted him 105 yards (35.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has thrown for 732 yards (244.0 ypg) to lead Louisville, completing 61.8% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 98 rushing yards on 21 carries.

Jawhar Jordan has 344 rushing yards on 32 carries with four touchdowns. He's also added five catches for 58 yards (19.3 per game).

Isaac Guerendo has 106 yards (35.3 per game) on 22 carries with one touchdown, while also hauling in 77 yards in the passing game (on six catches).

Jamari Thrash's team-leading 329 yards as a receiver have come on 14 receptions (out of 19 targets) with four touchdowns.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has hauled in six receptions totaling 103 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

