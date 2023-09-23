The Louisville Cardinals (3-0) will meet their ACC-rival, the Boston College Eagles (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Eagles will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 14-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 54.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisville vs. Boston College matchup.

Boston College vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Boston College vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline Boston College Moneyline BetMGM Louisville (-14) 54.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Louisville (-13.5) 54.5 -650 +460 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Boston College vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Boston College has won one game against the spread this season.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 14 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Louisville has won one game against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread when playing as at least 14-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Boston College 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000

