Boston College vs. Louisville: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Louisville Cardinals (3-0) will meet their ACC-rival, the Boston College Eagles (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Eagles will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 14-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 54.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisville vs. Boston College matchup.
Boston College vs. Louisville Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Boston College vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-14)
|54.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-13.5)
|54.5
|-650
|+460
Boston College vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- Boston College has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have been an underdog by 14 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Louisville has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread when playing as at least 14-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
Boston College 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
