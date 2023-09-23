The Louisville Cardinals (3-0) will meet their ACC-rival, the Boston College Eagles (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Eagles will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 14-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 54.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisville vs. Boston College matchup.

Boston College vs. Louisville Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Louisville, Kentucky
  • Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Boston College vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline Boston College Moneyline
BetMGM Louisville (-14) 54.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Louisville (-13.5) 54.5 -650 +460 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Boston College vs. Louisville Betting Trends

  • Boston College has won one game against the spread this season.
  • The Eagles have been an underdog by 14 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • Louisville has won one game against the spread this season.
  • The Cardinals have covered the spread when playing as at least 14-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Boston College 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the ACC +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000

