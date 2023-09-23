ACC rivals square off when the Louisville Cardinals (3-0) host the Boston College Eagles (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville is favored by two touchdowns. The point total is set at 54.5 for the game.

Louisville is totaling 38.7 points per game on offense (32nd in the FBS), and ranks 35th on the other side of the ball with 16 points allowed per game. Boston College is generating 391.3 total yards per contest on offense this season (70th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 357.3 total yards per game (70th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston College vs. Louisville Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Louisville vs Boston College Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisville -14 -105 -115 54.5 -105 -115 -650 +450

Looking to place a bet on Boston College vs. Louisville? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 4 ACC Betting Trends

Boston College Betting Records & Stats

Boston College is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Eagles have won their only game this season when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

All of Boston College's three game with a set total have hit the over.

Boston College lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Boston College has played as an underdog of +450 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bet on Boston College to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 644 yards (214.7 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 59.5% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 231 yards (77 ypg) on 41 carries with two touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has rushed for 166 yards on 42 carries with two touchdowns.

Lewis Bond has racked up 175 receiving yards on 12 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Ryan O'Keefe has racked up 128 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) on 15 receptions.

Jaden Williams' four receptions (on nine targets) have netted him 105 yards (35 ypg) and one touchdown.

Shitta Sillah leads the team with one sack, and also has one TFL and four tackles.

Kam Arnold, Boston College's top tackler, has 17 tackles this year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.