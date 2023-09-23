Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 23, when the Holy Cross Crusaders and Colgate Raiders match up at 2:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Crusaders. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Holy Cross vs. Colgate Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Holy Cross (-9.6) 55.5 Holy Cross 33, Colgate 23

Holy Cross Betting Info (2023)

The Crusaders have won twice against the spread this season.

All two of the Crusaders' games have gone over the point total this season.

Colgate Betting Info (2022)

The Raiders compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record last season.

Raiders games went over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Crusaders vs. Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Holy Cross 39.7 25.0 42.0 20.0 38.5 27.5 Colgate 8.3 42.3 6.0 20.0 9.5 53.5

