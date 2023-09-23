The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-1) hit the road for a Patriot League battle against the Colgate Raiders (0-3) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Fitton Field.

On the offensive side of the ball, Holy Cross has been a top-25 unit, ranking 16th-best in the FCS by compiling 439.0 yards per game. The defense ranks 69th (374.3 yards allowed per game). This season has been hard for Colgate on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling just 8.3 points per contest (eighth-worst) and ceding 42.3 points per game (13th-worst).

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game

Holy Cross vs. Colgate Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Worcester, Massachusetts

Worcester, Massachusetts Venue: Fitton Field

Holy Cross vs. Colgate Key Statistics

Holy Cross Colgate 439.0 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.0 (110th) 374.3 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 471.7 (116th) 240.7 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 49.0 (126th) 198.3 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.0 (98th) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (108th) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (8th)

Holy Cross Stats Leaders

Matthew Sluka has thrown for 595 yards, completing 71.2% of his passes and recording six touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 320 yards (106.7 ypg) on 47 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Fuller has carried the ball 38 times for 283 yards (94.3 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Jalen Coker has hauled in 17 receptions for 302 yards (100.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Justin Shorter has put up a 70-yard season so far, hauling in eight passes on nine targets.

Tyler Purdy has hauled in five catches for 57 yards, an average of 19.0 yards per game.

Colgate Stats Leaders

Michael Brescia has thrown for 440 yards on 47.7% passing while collecting one touchdown pass with five interceptions this season.

Jaedon Henry has run the ball 32 times for 97 yards.

Chris Gee has racked up 26 yards on 12 carries.

Treyvhon Saunders paces his squad with 201 receiving yards on 13 receptions with one touchdown.

Winston Moore has put together a 90-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on four targets.

Brady Hutchison's one target has resulted in five catches for 65 yards.

