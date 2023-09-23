The Maryland Terrapins (3-0) have a Big Ten matchup against the Michigan State Spartans (2-1). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Maryland vs. Michigan State?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Michigan State 28, Maryland 22

Michigan State 28, Maryland 22 Maryland has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Terrapins have played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Michigan State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Spartans are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +240 or more on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Terrapins have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Michigan State (+7.5)



Michigan State (+7.5) Maryland has covered the spread one time this season.

The Terrapins have been favored by 7.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Michigan State has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (52.5)



Under (52.5) Maryland and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's over/under of 52.5 points twice this season.

This season, Michigan State has played one game with a combined score over 52.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 67 points per game, 14.5 points more than the point total of 52.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Maryland

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.2 51.2 Implied Total AVG 39 39 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Michigan State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.2 48.2 Implied Total AVG 33.7 33.7 ATS Record 2-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

