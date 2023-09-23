In one of the many compelling matchups on the college football schedule in Week 4, fans in Massachusetts should have tune in to see the Boston College Eagles and the Louisville Cardinals hit the field at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week

Stonehill Skyhawks at Fordham Rams

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Jack Coffey Field

Jack Coffey Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Colgate Raiders at Holy Cross Crusaders

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Fitton Field

Fitton Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

New Mexico Lobos at UMass Minutemen

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: UMass (-3.5)

Boston College Eagles at Louisville Cardinals

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisville (-14)

Merrimack Warriors at Wagner Seahawks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium

Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

