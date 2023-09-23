Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Massachusetts
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the college football schedule in Week 4, fans in Massachusetts should have tune in to see the Boston College Eagles and the Louisville Cardinals hit the field at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week
Stonehill Skyhawks at Fordham Rams
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Jack Coffey Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Colgate Raiders at Holy Cross Crusaders
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Fitton Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
New Mexico Lobos at UMass Minutemen
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: UMass (-3.5)
Boston College Eagles at Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisville (-14)
Merrimack Warriors at Wagner Seahawks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
