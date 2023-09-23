The Wagner Seahawks (1-2) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Merrimack Warriors (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium in an NEC clash.

Wagner ranks 13th-worst in scoring offense (11.0 points per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 57th with 26.7 points allowed per game. Merrimack's defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 20th-best in the FCS with 253.7 total yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is posting 332.3 total yards per game, which ranks 69th.

Read below where we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on NEC Front Row.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Merrimack vs. Wagner Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: Staten Island, New York

Staten Island, New York Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Merrimack vs. Wagner Key Statistics

Merrimack Wagner 332.3 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.7 (82nd) 253.7 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.0 (101st) 233.0 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 101.7 (94th) 99.3 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.0 (72nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Merrimack Stats Leaders

Gavin McCusker has recored 298 passing yards, or 99.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 42.9% of his passes and has recorded one touchdown with zero interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 13.0 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Tyvon Edmonds Jr. has rushed for 438 yards on 78 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Brendon Wyatt has totaled 141 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns.

Jelani Mason has collected six catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 96 (32.0 yards per game). He's been targeted four times.

LJ Robinson has totaled 55 receiving yards (18.3 yards per game) on four receptions.

Donovan Wadley's six grabs (on three targets) have netted him 35 yards (11.7 ypg).

Wagner Stats Leaders

Steven Krajewski has racked up 463 yards (154.3 ypg) on 36-of-71 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 33 rushing yards (11.0 ypg) on 17 carries.

Zachary Palmer-Smith has racked up 202 yards on 46 carries.

Rickey Spruill has racked up 79 yards on 20 attempts.

Trevor Shorter's leads his squad with 182 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on eight catches (out of 12 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Mark Didio has caught 16 passes for 117 yards (39.0 yards per game) this year.

Guenson Alexis' five catches are good enough for 95 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wagner or Merrimack gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.