The Merrimack Warriors should win their matchup versus the Wagner Seahawks at 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Merrimack vs. Wagner Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Merrimack (-2.1) 44.3 Merrimack 23, Wagner 21

Week 4 NEC Predictions

Merrimack Betting Info (2023)

The Warriors are winless against the spread so far this season in one game with a set total.

In Warriors one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

Wagner Betting Info (2022)

The Seahawks went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

The Seahawks and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times last season.

Warriors vs. Seahawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wagner 11 26.7 -- -- 11 26.7 Merrimack 25.3 18.7 28 7 20 42

