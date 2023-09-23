The No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) will square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) in Big 12 action on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats are currently heavy, 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 60.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati matchup.

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Venue: Nippert Stadium

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline
BetMGM Oklahoma (-14.5) 60.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Oklahoma (-14.5) 60.5 -610 +440 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

  • Oklahoma has compiled a perfect 3-0-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Sooners have been favored by 14.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in each of them.
  • Cincinnati has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Oklahoma & Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

Oklahoma
To Win the National Champ. +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000
To Win the Big 12 +225 Bet $100 to win $225
Cincinnati
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

