Rafael Devers and Andrew Vaughn will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox meet at Fenway Park on Saturday, at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +125 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Sox vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -155 +125 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have a 35-32 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 52.2% of those games).

Boston has gone 14-14 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Sox's implied win probability is 60.8%.

In the 152 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Boston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-69-4).

The Red Sox have gone 3-6-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-38 37-40 29-28 47-49 53-59 23-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.