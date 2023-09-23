Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will hit the field at Fenway Park against the Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert on Saturday.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023

4:10 PM ET

Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 17th in MLB action with 178 total home runs.

Boston's .430 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in MLB.

The Red Sox's .261 batting average is third-best in the majors.

Boston is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (752 total).

The Red Sox's .327 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.

The Red Sox strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 11th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the majors.

Boston has a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.357).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Nick Pivetta (9-9) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.48 ERA in 128 2/3 innings pitched, with 166 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Pivetta has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Pivetta will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 3.6 innings per outing.

He has had 13 appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Nick Pivetta Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/18/2023 Rangers W 4-2 Away Kutter Crawford Jordan Montgomery 9/19/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Tanner Houck Nathan Eovaldi 9/20/2023 Rangers L 15-5 Away Brayan Bello Jon Gray 9/22/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Chris Sale Touki Toussaint 9/23/2023 White Sox - Home Nick Pivetta Dylan Cease 9/24/2023 White Sox - Home Kutter Crawford Mike Clevinger 9/26/2023 Rays - Home Tanner Houck Aaron Civale 9/27/2023 Rays - Home Brayan Bello Zach Eflin 9/28/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 9/29/2023 Orioles - Away Nick Pivetta John Means

