When the Chicago White Sox (58-96) play the Boston Red Sox (76-78) at Fenway Park on Saturday, September 23 at 4:10 PM ET, Dylan Cease will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 196).

The favored Red Sox have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +125. The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta - BOS (9-9, 4.48 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (7-8, 4.91 ERA)

Red Sox vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -155 +125 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Red Sox vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 35, or 52.2%, of the 67 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 14-14 record (winning 50% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Red Sox went 2-1 over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 104 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (31.7%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious 12 times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

