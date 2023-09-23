The Fordham Rams should come out on top in their matchup versus the Stonehill Skyhawks at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Stonehill vs. Fordham Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Fordham (-11.9) 56.3 Fordham 34, Stonehill 22

Week 4 NEC Predictions

Stonehill Betting Info (2022)

Fordham Betting Info (2023)

The Rams have posted one win against the spread this year.

Every Rams game has gone over the point total this season.

Skyhawks vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Fordham 33 29 46 16 26.5 35.5 Stonehill 24.3 33.7 17 51 28 25

