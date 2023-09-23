Stonehill vs. Fordham Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
The Fordham Rams should come out on top in their matchup versus the Stonehill Skyhawks at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.
Stonehill vs. Fordham Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Fordham (-11.9)
|56.3
|Fordham 34, Stonehill 22
Week 4 NEC Predictions
Stonehill Betting Info (2022)
Fordham Betting Info (2023)
- The Rams have posted one win against the spread this year.
- Every Rams game has gone over the point total this season.
Skyhawks vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Fordham
|33
|29
|46
|16
|26.5
|35.5
|Stonehill
|24.3
|33.7
|17
|51
|28
|25
