The Fordham Rams (2-1) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (2-1) play at Jack Coffey Field on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Fordham sports the 67th-ranked defense this season (29 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 22nd-best with 33 points per game. Stonehill is putting up 24.3 points per contest on offense this season (59th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 33.7 points per contest (90th-ranked) on defense.

For more specifics of this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, continue reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Stonehill vs. Fordham Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bronx, New York

Bronx, New York Venue: Jack Coffey Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Stonehill vs. Fordham Key Statistics

Stonehill Fordham 350 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.3 (33rd) 411.3 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.7 (89th) 178 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127 (77th) 172 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.3 (18th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Stonehill Stats Leaders

Ashur Carraha has 516 passing yards, or 172 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.6% of his passes and has tossed three touchdowns with one interception. He's also chipped in on the ground with 12 rushing yards per game.

Jermaine Corbett's team-high 378 rushing yards have come on 82 carries, with five touchdowns. He also leads the team with 87 receiving yards (29 per game) on 11 catches.

Tom Comella has compiled 88 yards on 16 carries with one touchdown.

Chris Domercat has hauled in 205 receiving yards on 14 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Brigham Dunphy's one target has resulted in two receptions for 54 yards.

Fordham Stats Leaders

CJ Montes has been a dual threat for Fordham so far this season. He has 826 passing yards, completing 66.3% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 54 yards (18 ypg) on 39 carries.

The team's top rusher, Julius Loughride, has carried the ball 51 times for 239 yards (79.7 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught eight passes for 60 yards and one touchdown.

M.J. Wright's leads his squad with 316 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 catches (out of 25 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Mekai Felton has hauled in 13 passes while averaging 59.3 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Garrett Cody's 11 grabs are good enough for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Fordham or Stonehill gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.