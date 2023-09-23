The TCU Horned Frogs (2-1) and SMU Mustangs (2-1) meet with the Iron Skillet at stake on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 63.5 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the TCU vs. SMU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

TCU vs. SMU Betting Trends

TCU has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Horned Frogs have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

SMU has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Mustangs have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

TCU & SMU 2023 Futures Odds

TCU To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 SMU To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

