SEC opponents match up when the Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) and the Auburn Tigers (3-0) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M sports the 50th-ranked defense this season (20.3 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 12th-best with 44 points per game. Auburn ranks 48th in the FBS with 428 total yards per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 14th-best by surrendering only 264 total yards per contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Texas A&M Auburn 467 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428 (56th) 298.3 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 264 (13th) 129.7 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.7 (18th) 337.3 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.3 (89th) 3 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (115th) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (10th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has recorded 909 yards (303 ypg) on 74-of-105 passing with eight touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 69 rushing yards (23 ypg) on 11 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Amari Daniels has carried the ball 34 times for a team-high 149 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times. He's also tacked on seven catches for 52 yards (17.3 per game).

Rueben Owens has carried the ball 20 times for 83 yards (27.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Evan Stewart's team-leading 257 yards as a receiver have come on 19 receptions (out of 27 targets) with two touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has hauled in 13 passes while averaging 64.7 yards per game.

Jahdae Walker has a total of 141 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in eight passes and scoring one touchdown.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has been a dual threat for Auburn this season. He has 517 passing yards (172.3 per game) while completing 68.3% of his passes. He's thrown four touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 140 yards (46.7 ypg) on 22 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Damari Alston has racked up 119 yards on 24 carries with one touchdown.

Jay Fair has racked up 174 receiving yards on 14 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Rivaldo Fairweather has eight receptions (on eight targets) for a total of 96 yards (32 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Shane Hooks has racked up 88 reciving yards (29.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas A&M or Auburn gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.