The UMass Minutemen (1-3) play the New Mexico Lobos (1-2) in college football action at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is UMass vs. New Mexico?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UMass 31, New Mexico 26

UMass 31, New Mexico 26 UMass is the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.

The Minutemen have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

New Mexico lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Lobos have played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Minutemen's implied win probability is 63.6%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UMass (-3.5)



UMass (-3.5) UMass has two wins versus the spread in four games this year.

New Mexico has not covered the spread yet this season.

This year, the Lobos are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) Three of UMass' games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 48.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 52.7 points per game, 4.2 points more than the over/under of 48.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

UMass

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.5 44 48.7 Implied Total AVG 31.3 26 33 ATS Record 2-2-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

New Mexico

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51 52.5 49.5 Implied Total AVG 36 28 44 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

