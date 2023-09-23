When the UMass Minutemen match up with the New Mexico Lobos at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 23, our projection system predicts the Minutemen will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Looking to bet on UMass vs. New Mexico? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

UMass vs. New Mexico Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UMass (-3.5) Over (50.5) UMass 31, New Mexico 26

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 FBS Independent Predictions

UMass Betting Info (2023)

The Minutemen have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this contest.

The Minutemen have two wins against the spread this season.

This year, three of the Minutemen's four games have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 50.5 points, 3.0 higher than the average total in UMass games this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

New Mexico Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Lobos based on the moneyline is 40.8%.

The Lobos have compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this year.

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.

Out of Lobos two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

The average total for New Mexico games this year is 0.5 more points than the point total of 50.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minutemen vs. Lobos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UMass 25.0 37.3 28.0 41.0 24.0 36.0 New Mexico 27.7 29.7 36.5 18.5 10.0 52.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.