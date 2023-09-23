The New Mexico Lobos (1-2) visit the UMass Minutemen (1-3) at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

UMass has the 87th-ranked scoring offense this season (25.0 points per game), and has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-worst with 37.3 points allowed per game. New Mexico is accumulating 27.7 points per game on offense this season (78th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 29.7 points per contest (101st-ranked) on defense.

UMass vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

UMass vs. New Mexico Key Statistics

UMass New Mexico 365.0 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 403.3 (71st) 441.8 (129th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.7 (74th) 130.8 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.3 (46th) 234.3 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.0 (80th) 8 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (60th) 7 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (128th)

UMass Stats Leaders

Carlos Davis has 690 pass yards for UMass, completing 63% of his passes and tossing five touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kay'Ron Adams, has carried the ball 71 times for 366 yards (91.5 per game), scoring three times.

Taisun Phommachanh has racked up 130 yards on 25 carries, scoring two times.

Anthony Simpson's leads his squad with 289 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 14 catches (out of 25 targets) and scored one touchdown.

George Johnson has caught 13 passes for 131 yards (32.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Christian Wells has been the target of six passes and racked up five catches for 108 yards, an average of 27.0 yards per contest.

New Mexico Stats Leaders

Dylan Hopkins has compiled 635 yards (211.7 ypg) while completing 60% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Jacory Merritt has run for 295 yards on 39 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Dorian Lewis has racked up 110 yards on 19 carries.

Deuce Jones' 125 receiving yards (41.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has five receptions on six targets with one touchdown.

Luke Wysong has put up a 99-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught six passes on eight targets.

Jeremiah Hixon has racked up 87 reciving yards (29.0 ypg) this season.

