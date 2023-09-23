The UMass Minutemen (1-3) face the New Mexico Lobos (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The Minutemen are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the contest.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UMass vs. New Mexico matchup in this article.

UMass vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMass vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UMass Moneyline New Mexico Moneyline BetMGM UMass (-3) 49.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UMass (-3.5) 49.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

UMass vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

UMass has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.

New Mexico is winless against the spread this year (0-2-0).

The Lobos have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.