The UMass Minutemen (1-3) face the New Mexico Lobos (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The Minutemen are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the contest.

UMass vs. New Mexico Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • City: Amherst, Massachusetts
  • Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

UMass vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UMass Moneyline New Mexico Moneyline
BetMGM UMass (-3) 49.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel UMass (-3.5) 49.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

UMass vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

  • UMass has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.
  • New Mexico is winless against the spread this year (0-2-0).
  • The Lobos have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

