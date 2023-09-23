UMass vs. New Mexico: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The UMass Minutemen (1-3) face the New Mexico Lobos (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The Minutemen are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the contest.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UMass vs. New Mexico matchup in this article.
UMass vs. New Mexico Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
UMass vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UMass Moneyline
|New Mexico Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UMass (-3)
|49.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|UMass (-3.5)
|49.5
|-178
|+146
Week 4 Odds
UMass vs. New Mexico Betting Trends
- UMass has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.
- New Mexico is winless against the spread this year (0-2-0).
- The Lobos have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
