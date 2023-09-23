The UMass Minutemen (1-3) are 3.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the New Mexico Lobos (1-2). A total of 50.5 points has been set for this game.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks 17th-worst in the FBS (441.8 yards allowed per game), UMass has put up better results on offense, ranking 84th in the FBS offensively totaling 365 yards per game. With 403.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, New Mexico ranks 59th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 74th, giving up 362.7 total yards per game.

UMass vs. New Mexico Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

UMass vs New Mexico Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UMass -3.5 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -175 +145

UMass Betting Records & Stats

UMass has covered the spread twice in four games this season.

UMass has hit the over in three of its four games with a set total (75%).

UMass has not been the moneyline favorite yet this season.

UMass has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

The Minutemen have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this game.

UMass Stats Leaders

Carlos Davis has compiled 690 yards (172.5 ypg) on 51-of-81 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kay'Ron Adams, has carried the ball 71 times for 366 yards (91.5 per game), scoring three times.

This season, Taisun Phommachanh has carried the ball 25 times for 130 yards (32.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Anthony Simpson's team-leading 289 yards as a receiver have come on 14 catches (out of 25 targets) with one touchdown.

George Johnson has put up a 131-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 24 targets.

Christian Wells has been the target of six passes and hauled in five catches for 108 yards, an average of 27 yards per contest.

Billy Wooden has three sacks to pace the team, and also has two TFL and 11 tackles.

UMass' leading tackler, Tyler Rudolph, has 15 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Dashaun Jerkins leads the team with one interception, while also putting up seven tackles and two passes defended.

