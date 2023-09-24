DeVante Parker was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 3 game against the New York Jets starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Parker's stats on this page.

Parker had season stats last year that included 539 yards on 31 receptions (17.4 per catch) and three touchdowns. He was targeted 47 times.

DeVante Parker Injury Status: LP

Reported Injury: Knee

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Patriots.

Patriots vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Parker 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 47 31 539 105 3 17.4

Parker Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 2 1 9 0 Week 2 @Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Ravens 10 5 156 0 Week 4 @Packers 2 2 24 1 Week 6 @Browns 6 4 64 0 Week 7 Bears 5 3 68 0 Week 8 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Jets 2 2 19 0 Week 12 @Vikings 4 4 80 0 Week 13 Bills 4 2 16 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 2 2 24 0 Week 18 @Bills 7 6 79 2

