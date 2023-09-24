On Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM ET, the New England Patriots will play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Our computer model predicts a win for the Jets -- keep scrolling for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

From an offensive standpoint, the Patriots ranked 17th in the NFL with 21.4 points per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 10th in points allowed (322 points allowed per contest). The Jets struggled on offense last season, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL (17.4 points per game). However, they ranked fourth-best on defense, giving up just 18.6 points per game.

Patriots vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jets (+2.5) Over (36) Jets 25, Patriots 16

Patriots Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Patriots have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

New England won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

The Patriots covered the spread five times last season (5-2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

New England and its opponent combined to go over the point total in eight of 17 contests last season.

The point total average for Patriots games last season was 42.5, 6.5 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Jets Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jets have a 44.4% chance to win.

New York covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last year.

The Jets were an underdog by 2.5 points or more 12 times last season, and covered the spread in six of those matchups.

New York and its opponent combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last year.

Last season, Jets games resulted in an average scoring total of 41.6, which is 5.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Patriots vs. Jets 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New England 21.4 20.4 19.5 17.9 23.1 22.7 New York 17.4 18.6 18.6 19.5 16.3 17.8

