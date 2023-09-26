On Tuesday, Alex Verdugo (.175 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 150 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has 36 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks while batting .264.

In 65.7% of his 134 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 13 games this season (9.7%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (28.4%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (9.7%).

In 64 of 134 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 65 .276 AVG .250 .341 OBP .309 .451 SLG .395 32 XBH 22 7 HR 6 28 RBI 26 42/24 K/BB 47/21 2 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings