Alex Verdugo vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Alex Verdugo (.175 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 150 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has 36 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks while batting .264.
- In 65.7% of his 134 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 13 games this season (9.7%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (28.4%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (9.7%).
- In 64 of 134 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|65
|.276
|AVG
|.250
|.341
|OBP
|.309
|.451
|SLG
|.395
|32
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|26
|42/24
|K/BB
|47/21
|2
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin (15-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 31st of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.44), second in WHIP (1.019), and 18th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
