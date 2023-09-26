Reese McGuire vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Reese McGuire (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire is batting .271 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.
- McGuire has gotten a hit in 36 of 66 games this season (54.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (16.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 66 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- McGuire has picked up an RBI in 19.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 4.5% of his games.
- In 16.7% of his games this year (11 of 66), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.5%) he has scored more than once.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Rays
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.323
|AVG
|.216
|.351
|OBP
|.278
|.430
|SLG
|.295
|9
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|23/3
|K/BB
|30/8
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays are sending Eflin (15-8) to make his 31st start of the season. He is 15-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 182 strikeouts through 172 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.44), second in WHIP (1.019), and 18th in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.