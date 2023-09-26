On Tuesday, Reese McGuire (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

  • McGuire is batting .271 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.
  • McGuire has gotten a hit in 36 of 66 games this season (54.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (16.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 66 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • McGuire has picked up an RBI in 19.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 4.5% of his games.
  • In 16.7% of his games this year (11 of 66), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.5%) he has scored more than once.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 33
.323 AVG .216
.351 OBP .278
.430 SLG .295
9 XBH 5
0 HR 1
9 RBI 7
23/3 K/BB 30/8
0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Rays are sending Eflin (15-8) to make his 31st start of the season. He is 15-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 182 strikeouts through 172 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.44), second in WHIP (1.019), and 18th in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
