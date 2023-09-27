Adam Duvall -- .176 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on September 27 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .251 with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 22 walks.

Duvall has gotten a hit in 51 of 86 games this season (59.3%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (24.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 23.3% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his chances at the plate.

Duvall has picked up an RBI in 41.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 43.0% of his games this season (37 of 86), with two or more runs five times (5.8%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .282 AVG .222 .341 OBP .277 .604 SLG .481 25 XBH 21 11 HR 10 33 RBI 25 55/12 K/BB 51/10 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings