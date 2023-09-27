Adam Duvall vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Adam Duvall -- .176 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on September 27 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rays.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Read More About This Game
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .251 with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 22 walks.
- Duvall has gotten a hit in 51 of 86 games this season (59.3%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (24.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 23.3% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Duvall has picked up an RBI in 41.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 43.0% of his games this season (37 of 86), with two or more runs five times (5.8%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.282
|AVG
|.222
|.341
|OBP
|.277
|.604
|SLG
|.481
|25
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|10
|33
|RBI
|25
|55/12
|K/BB
|51/10
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Glasnow (9-7 with a 3.76 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.76, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .213 batting average against him.
