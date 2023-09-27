On Wednesday, Alex Verdugo (.111 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Fenway Park

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .264 with 36 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks.

Verdugo has gotten a hit in 89 of 135 games this season (65.9%), with at least two hits on 38 occasions (28.1%).

Looking at the 135 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 13 of them (9.6%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (28.1%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (9.6%).

He has scored in 64 of 135 games this season, and more than once 14 times.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 65 .277 AVG .250 .341 OBP .309 .450 SLG .395 32 XBH 22 7 HR 6 28 RBI 26 42/24 K/BB 47/21 2 SB 2

