On Wednesday, Alex Verdugo (.111 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo is batting .264 with 36 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Verdugo has gotten a hit in 89 of 135 games this season (65.9%), with at least two hits on 38 occasions (28.1%).
  • Looking at the 135 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 13 of them (9.6%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (28.1%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (9.6%).
  • He has scored in 64 of 135 games this season, and more than once 14 times.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
70 GP 65
.277 AVG .250
.341 OBP .309
.450 SLG .395
32 XBH 22
7 HR 6
28 RBI 26
42/24 K/BB 47/21
2 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Glasnow will aim for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.76 ERA and 153 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 3.76 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .213 to his opponents.
