Bobby Dalbec vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Bobby Dalbec -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on September 27 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Bobby Dalbec Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Dalbec? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Bobby Dalbec At The Plate
- Dalbec is hitting .270 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
- This year, Dalbec has recorded at least one hit in eight of 14 games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Dalbec has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Rays
- Click Here for Justin Turner
- Click Here for Rafael Devers
- Click Here for Connor Wong
- Click Here for Adam Duvall
- Click Here for Alex Verdugo
- Click Here for Trevor Story
Bobby Dalbec Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|11
|.182
|AVG
|.308
|.182
|OBP
|.379
|.182
|SLG
|.500
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|5/0
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow (9-7 with a 3.76 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.76, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .213 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.