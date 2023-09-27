Bobby Dalbec -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on September 27 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bobby Dalbec Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Dalbec? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bobby Dalbec At The Plate

Dalbec is hitting .270 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

This year, Dalbec has recorded at least one hit in eight of 14 games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Dalbec has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Rays

Bobby Dalbec Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 11 .182 AVG .308 .182 OBP .379 .182 SLG .500 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 5/0 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings